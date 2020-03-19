COVID-19 cases in Telangana jump to 13

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:50 am

Hyderabad: The health authorities late on Wednesday night confirmed that seven more persons from Indonesia, who had travelled to Karimnagar from Delhi in a train, have tested COVID-19 positive.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive case has shot up to 13 in Telangana. The health officials said that tests on Wednesday evening have revealed that seven more Indonesian nationals from Karimnagar group have tested positive. All of them have been admitted to Gandhi Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

In all, there were 10 citizens from Indonesia, who visited Karimnagar, out of which eight have tested positive. Another COVID-19 positive case confirmed on Wednesday was that of a 22-year-old youngster with a travel history to Scotland, who has now been admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the State government urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to ban international flights from COVID-19 affected countries, which could go a long way in reducing the arrival of COVID-19 positive persons to India.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, who spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan, said many international passengers were splitting their journeys by arriving in New Delhi and then taking another flight to Hyderabad and other Indian metros. Such pattern of travel leaves a door open for transmission of the coronavirus, he said.

“Authorities should be careful while clearing international passengers for their onward journey from the New Delhi international airport. We have requested that the Centre should consider banning international flights from affected countries, wherever it is possible,” Rajender said.

Revealing that a sixth passenger, with a travel history to Scotland, has tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Rajender said it was high time the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare centralises quarantine facilities for international passengers.

“The Centre should identify military and BSF camps to quarantine passengers. Instead of allowing international travellers to take onward journeys, they must be identified and isolated in New Delhi. Such passengers are infecting others after arriving in Hyderabad,” he said.

“We have also urged the Union Health Minister to at least develop massive quarantine facilities at other places in the country and provide the passengers with quality facilities,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter