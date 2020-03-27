Covid-19 cases rise to four in Visakhapatnam

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:49 pm

Visakhapatnam: The number of coronavirus cases in the district has increased to four. According to District Collector V Vinay Chand, strong preventive measures are being taken to contain Covid-19. VIMS and GITAM have been declared as COVID-19 hospitals at the State level and district level respectively and adequate arrangements were being made there to treat patients, he said, adding that the Chest Diseases Hospital in the city was also extending services in this direction.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .