COVID-19 cases touch 161 in AP, another patient recovers

Amaravati: Coronavirus cases shot up further in Andhra Pradesh by 12 overnight, touching an overall 161, while the third COVID-19 patient in Kakinada recovered on Friday.

SPS Nellore district is turning out to be the hotbed with the number of cases climbing to 32, adding eight overnight. SPS Nellore district saw the fastest spread of COVID-19 from three to 32 in a span of just two days.

Krishna district too witnessed a significant rise in Coronavirus cases to 23, with Vijayawada city alone reporting 18.

Three major hotspots have been identified in the city where the prevalence of the disease was high and, accordingly, the authorities have clamped further restrictions on peoples movement besides sanitising those areas.

The far-off north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram appear to be the safe zones in the state right now with not a single case of Corona reported from there.

Meanwhile, a third Coronavirus patient who underwent treatment in the government hosital in Kakinada recovered on Friday and has been discharged.

With this the number of ‘active’ Coronavirus cases stood at 158, State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said.