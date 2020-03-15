Covid-19: Centre framing guidelines on handling casualties

By | Published: 8:50 pm

New Delhi: Amid a controversy over the cremation of the 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi after being infected with the novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry began working on framing guidelines for handling the bodies of those who die of the disease. Though it is unlikely that coronavirus infection could spread from handling of a body, the guidelines are being drafted to dispel any misconception and raise awareness regarding spread of the disease from a deceased, an official said. Cremation has no side effect by any methods — using fire or electrical, gas or by burial. In case of burial, the surface of the grave should be cemented, said a forensic expert.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS forensic department drafted guidelines for workers in mortuary. Mortuary and death care workers who have contact with human remains known or suspected to be contaminated must be protected from exposure to infected blood and body fluids, contaminated objects, or other contaminated environmental surfaces. The number of people allowed in the autopsy room should be limited. “Use of an oscillating bone saw should be avoided for confirmed or suspected cases. Consider using hand shears as an alternative cutting tool. If an oscillating saw is used, attach a vacuum shroud to contain aerosols,” the guidelines said.

Post-mortem activities should be ideally waived to avoid aerosol generating procedures, and ensuring that if aerosol generation is likely that appropriate engineering controls and personal protective equipment are used.

WHO, on the other hand, recommends packing and transporting a body with acute respiratory infection to a morgue, crematorium or burial by ensuring it is fully sealed in an impermeable body bag before being removed from the isolation area to avoid leakage of body fluid.

