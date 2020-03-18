COVID-19: Chilkur Balaji temple to remain closed to devotees

By | Published: 1:17 pm

Hyderabad: One of the most popular temples in the city, the Chilkur Balaji Temple, will remain closed to devotees from March 19 to 25 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to temple archaka C.S. Rangarajan, in the wake of Coronavirus, they have imposed restrictions in the temple. “There is an urgent need to take measures in order to prevent Coronavirus before it enters stage 3 in the country. As part of this, we have taken this measure in our temple,” he said.

However, ‘Swami vaari aaradhyam’ and ‘Naivedhyam’ will take place in temple, but there will not be any darshnam and pradaksham for devotees till March 25, Rangarajan said.

Special prayers are being offered in the temple for elimination and protection from Coronavirus in the country, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .