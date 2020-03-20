COVID-19: Chinese Taipei player tests positive

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:24 pm 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: A Chinese Taipei player, who was the sparring partner of the team that participated in the recently All England championship in London, has tested positive for COVID-19 on returning home. Denmark‘s HK Vittinghus tweeted that this player was seen with the team in the Barcelona Masters and had been in the training camp in Germany also.

According to the tweet, the player did not stay with any of the national team member but he took the same shuttle bus between hotel and the arena during the tournament.

This scary tweet could send alarming bells to all badminton players, particularly who participated in the Barcelona Masters and All England Championship. Among the Indians who were in London for the All England championships were PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Pranav, B Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen.

It triggered an immediate reaction after Vittinghus tweet. Kashyap has been vociferous in his request to cancel all BWF tournaments. He went to say that BWF is waiting to happen. “They should have cancelled all the events,’’ he has reportedly said.

BWF allowed the All England championship to be completed before cancelling all the tournaments. Now the worst fears have come true and all these players, who participated in All England championship, would be keeping their fingers crossed.

Most of the Indian players had self quarrantined on their return from London as the SAI-Gopichand Academy has been closed since six days.

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ . It’s been 4 days since the tournament got over .. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/lI52m3GP1p — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 20, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.