Covid-19: CM KCR confident of cases coming down in Telangana

Hyderabad: With effective implementation of the lockdown and sending the coronavirus-affected persons to quarantine facilities, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed confidence that the virulence will soon decrease in the State. He pointed out that only 15 persons tested positive on Wednesday and the number would drastically come down in a couple of weeks.

The Chief Minister took stock of the prevailing status of coronavirus and lockdown in the State including Hyderabad at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday late night. The review meeting was held following the day-long field visit of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other senior officials to the districts of Suryapet, Jogulamba Gadwal and Vikarabad.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the implementation of lockdown and functioning of quarantine facilities as well as treatment being given to the Covid-19 patients. A team of health officials informed him that spread of coronavirus was showing signs of decline in the State.

Rao observed that the State government’s stringent measures were proving to be productive.

He said all the coronavirus-affected patients had been identified and also tests conducted to their contacts, giving a complete sense of the spread of the epidemic. “We have successfully sent all the infected people to quarantine and areas where multiple cases were found, have been turned into containment zones, thus, preventing spreading of the disease. The lockdown is also being implemented effectively in the rest of the State, with cooperation from people. If we follow the lockdown stringently for a few more days, we will be successful in our efforts,” he added.

