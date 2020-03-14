Covid-19 crisis: Plans of Class XII students go haywire in Gulf region

By | Published: 12:15 am

Jeddah: Thousands of Indian students including a significant number from Hyderabad, who are appearing for Class X and XII CBSE examinations in Gulf countries, are facing an unprecedented situation due to the precautionary measures initiated by local authorities on account of coronavirus.

The exams were postponed in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait effective from Friday and uncertainty looms large in other countries. The parents in Saudi Arabia received SMS notification saying State exams had been postponed and they should not send their wards to school till further notice.

The closure of schools and universities across Gulf region has cast a doubt over the ongoing exams, especially Class XII, being continued in countries other than these two. Students who had been planning to take coaching for various entrance exams have gone haywire following the postponement of exams.

Approximately, 16,000 students are appearing for CBSE Class X and XII exams in Gulf region, with a majority from Dubai, UAE. For Class XII, there are seven more exams depending on the stream.

The examination for Class X and XII are held simultaneously for students across all CBSE curriculum schools throughout the world and approximately three sets of questions papers are distributed among students. If exam dates are changed, it would mean CBSE will have to draw up a fresh set of question papers just for schools in countries affected by closure of schools due to Covid-19 crisis.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .