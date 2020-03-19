Covid-19: Cyberabad Police urge citizens not to visit quarantines

By | Published: 6:54 pm 6:55 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Ranga Reddy District Collector, Amoy Kumar, urged the citizens not to visit the State designated quarantine places to see their kith and kin.

By doing so, they will instead be putting themselves, their families and the society at risk, they said. Those visiting against the advise will face action as per the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and also under sections of the Indian Penal Code and others.

“All necessary measures for the safe stay of all the persons at quarantine centers have been taken. We request people to cooperate with the government machinery in the larger interest of the society,” Sajjanar said.

The police and district administration requested people not to believe rumours and action will be taken against those spreading them. For queries regarding the stay of their family members and relatives at the quarantine centers, one may Dial -104 facility.

