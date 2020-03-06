COVID-19: Cyberabad Police warns pharmacists not to create panic

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have urged traders and pharmacists not to increase panic among citizens by exorbitantly increasing prices of hand sanitisers and face masks in view of the suspected coronavirus cases reported in the city. Officials also warned of stringent action against those spreading rumours on social media.

Following the cases, traders had drastically increased the prices of sanitisers and face masks. “There have been a lot of rumours surfacing various social media platforms pertaining to coronavirus. This has triggered panic among the people, especially youngsters who after seeing the messages pass it on to others without ascertaining its genunity,” police said.

The State government and Police Department are taking every step to keep the people prepared to face such crisis. “We as a unit have been doing our best to promote awareness on coronavirus,” officials said, adding that anyone not feeling well should approach the nearest doctor or hospital or Dial-104 facility for queries.

