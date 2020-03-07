COVID-19 dampens phones and components supply

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Rakesh, a Chinese smartphone user from Secunderabad has been on tenterhooks for two weeks to get his phone’s display replaced. “It has been two weeks since I gave my mobile for repair and the mobile retailer is unable to find the spare parts needed for repairing the display. He claims that there has been a supply shortage of mobile components especially with China-sourced smartphones.”

This, according to the mobile retailers, holds true as major mobile phone manufacturers are dependent on China for components which are then brought to India and assembled in their factories. “There is definitely a supply gap in availability of not only new mobile phone availability but also in components and spare parts as all of them come from China, which has been majorly impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak,” said Chaitanaya Dev Singh, president, Telangana Mobile Distributors Association.

Some shop owners from the city claim that there is about 50 per cent shortage in smartphones and spare parts availability. The production of smartphones in Chinese factories has been slow and/or restricted due to travel restrictions. And according to mobile retailers if the same situation continues then the current stock will only last till April end.

“Out of the six brands, about 3 brands are facing shortage and this is impacting not only new smartphones availability but also components like screen, camera and display among others as all of them are sourced from China and then assembled in India,” said Krishna Pavan, MD, Happi Mobiles.

Hyderabad houses about 1,000-1,300 mobile retailers which also include multi-brand mobile retail chains like BigC, Lot Mobiles, Reliance and Croma.

Some retailers also claim that they are in wait and watch mode and are hoping that the situation will improve in the next 10-15 days. “Not only Chinese smartphones, even mobiles made in South Korea — which has been recently impacted by COVID-19 — are also feeling the pinch. Our suppliers have told us that there is some shortage and have cautioned us to be in wait and watch mode till March 15,” said Md.Sikandar, director, Technovision.

