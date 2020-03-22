Covid-19 days: Parents alone in Hyderabad? Call these numbers

By | Published: 11:07 am

Hyderabad: Lending a helping hand to those who are abroad and want to ensure supply of provisions and other help to their elderly parents in the city, resident welfare associations are extending all support.

Resident welfare associations members are offering service to drop provisions and other commodities and assist in any emergency.

The United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations Greater Hyderabad has offered the service in wake of the coronavirus threat.

The Federation has listed out contact numbers of different colony association members to offer help in respective areas, said BT Srinivasan,. General Secretary of the Federation.

The numbers are as follows:

Dr. Rao Chelikani*, President, U-FERWAS, Tarnaka, 9849067498

Maj. Shiv Kiran*, Greenland RWA, Begumpet: 9849047827

Sri.B.T. Srinivasan*, Fed. Malkajgiri, 9347378072

Sri. K.H.S. Sarma*, Moti Nagar, 9440052951

Sri. P. Ashwin Kumar*, Shantinagar, 9848034510

Sri. V V Rao*, Fed. Kukatpally, 9849064309

Sri. G. Satyanarayana*, Confed. Mehdipatnam, 9441263602

Sri Surya Prakash Rao*, Alwal, 9866110373

Sri. T. Satyanarayana*, Fed. Yellareddyguda, 9246843660

Sri. G.Srinivasa Rao*, Saket, Kapra: 9246806275

Sri. K.Ashwin Kumar*, Rampally Village , Nagaram Municipality, 9849194366

