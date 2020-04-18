COVID-19 death toll crosses 450 in India, cases at 13,835

By | Published: 12:54 am

New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 452 with 32 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,076 to go up to 13,835 cases on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various States as on Thursday showed at least 457 deaths.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,616, as many as 1,766 people were discharged, the Health Ministry said.

Of the 32 deaths reported since Thursday evening, eight were reported from Rajasthan, seven from Maharashtra, six from Delhi, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 452 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 194 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 57, Gujarat and Delhi at 38 each and Telangana 18. Tamil Nadu reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh registered 14 fatalities each.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .