COVID-19 derails Sandeep’s first-ever IPL plans

Hyderabad: The long lockdown due to coronavirus that has forced the postponement of this year’s IPL has come as a big setback to Bavanaka Sandeep. The enterprising Hyderabad left-handed all-rounder got his first-ever IPL contract when Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him this year. But Sandeep’s plans got derailed because of COVID-19.

However, Sandeep is optimistic that IPL will be held this year. “It is a big disappointment that it was not held now. I was eagerly looking forward for IPL this year as I got my first opportunity. Anyway, I have still hopes that it will be held this year.’’ He was the lone Hyderabad player in Sunrisers team this year.

He said he is working on his fitness. “Apart from my fitness, I am seeing my old videos and working on my game. I’m confident of a good season in all the three formats,’’ said the left-hander, who also chips in wickets with his left-arm spin.

Sandeep, who had a topsy-turvy ride in 2019-20 season, was Hyderabad’s top run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The busy left-hander had posted 261 runs from six matches in Hyderabad’s campaign. He had typical breezy scores of 18 (16 balls), 74 (43 balls), 6 (13 balls), 55 not out (31 balls), 32 not out (39 balls), 35 (27 balls) and 41 not out (16 balls). Based on this year’s performance Sunrisers showed interest before signing up this all-rounder, who could be useful with his bat and left-arm spin. He also did well in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, both with the bat and the ball.

However, in the Ranji Trophy he was slightly off colour and he had to miss a few matches because of indisposition. But given his career record, Sandeep has quite often been a victim of selection policies ever since he made his first class debut against Jharkhand in Ranchi at the age of 19 years in 2010.

He was vice captain to Akshath Reddy and Ambati Rayudu for the last couple of years. When Rayudu decided to quit cricket after the T20 and ODI tournaments and Akshath in poor form, Sandeep was widely expected to lead Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy tournament but instead the selectors handed over the reins to Tanmay Agarwal. Incidentally, Hyderabad had the worst-ever season as they lost six matches, one win and one draw to be placed in the bottom of the table.

