COVID-19: Deve Gowda demands special package for farmers

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday demanded that the Karnataka government announce a special package for farmers who are on the verge of quitting agriculture as their profession following losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please announce special package for the farmers to bail them out of the loss due to the lockdown.”

“Drop many of the schemes in the budget but don’t leave the farmers in distress,” Gowda said in his letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The JD(S) supremo said the way relief has been announced for the milk producers by procuring the unsold milk and distributing it to the slum dwellers, the same assistance should be provided to the farmers of the state.

“If you don’t come forward to assist the farmers, then they will be forced to sell their land,” Gowda cautioned the Chief Minister.

The former prime minister said the farmers are on the verge of falling in the debt trap and may be compelled to take the extreme step of suicide due to the losses.

Gowda said the farmers are unable to sell their crop because they are not getting proper price for their produce and are selling their crop at a throwaway price to minimise their losses.

“In just one month farmers reached the brink of bankruptcy as they are unable to sell the standing crops in lakhs of acres of land,” Gowda said.

The JD(S) supremo has been championing the cause of farmers in the state and highlighting their sufferings.

On April 3 Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people due to the lockdown.

“In such times of crisis, we should see to it that there is no disruption in farming activities by ensuring proper marketing channels to agricultural produce, especially perishables. Only then we can sustain our long battle against this pandemic,” Gowda said in a tweet.