COVID-19: Disney delays theatrical release of ‘Mulan’

Washington: The theatrical release of Disney’s much-awaited high budget film ‘Mulan’ has been put on hold with the coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the United States. The forthcoming action-drama film, directed by Niki Caro, was earlier set to hit the big screens on August 21.

However, the move to take off the theatrical release dates from the calendar happened due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in California and other states. “Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” The Hollywood Reporter cited a Disney spokesperson’s statement.

The USD 200 million worth film ‘Mulan’ revolves around the story of a Chinese protagonist portrayed by Liu Yifei, who disguises herself as a male soldier in the imperial army. The theatre owners were gearing up to play both ‘Mulan’ as well as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ upon reopening. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. also took the espionage thriller off its August 12 release date.