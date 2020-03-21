COVID-19: DRF men hit the roads with disinfectants in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Not confining to their regular duties, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the GHMC are now taking up extensive disinfectant spraying activities in the city as part of the initiative against coronavirus.

Nearly 300 DRF personnel underwent a three-day special training programme at DRF Centre, Sanjeevaiah Park, on use of spraying machines, respirators etc. Advanced chemical resistant suits, gum boots have been procured apart from anti-fogging goggles for the safety of the personnel. The teams will work in three shifts and sufficient chemicals and material has been supplied to take up spraying activities.

The personnel took up pilot spraying works at Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg and other areas surrounding Hussain Sagar on Friday evening, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

The team will be spraying disinfectants for indoors and outdoors from Saturday, they will be covering assigned places across the city with focus on bus shelters, footpaths, public places where public gathering generally takes place, he said.

Similarly, the entomology wing has also intensified spraying disinfectants in all the 30 circles in the municipal corporation limits. About 125 spraying units are being pressed into service and special focus is being laid on taking up extensive spraying in few identified places in all the circles.

