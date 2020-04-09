Covid-19: Drones used to spray disinfectants in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Nalgonda: The district officials took up spraying of sodium hypochlorite in several areas in Nalgonda town using drones.

The Additional District Collector Rahul Sharma and Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner B Dev Singh personally supervised the spraying of the disinfectant using drones. As a part of effort to contain Covid-19 pandemic, spraying of sodium hypochlorite using drone was taken in the areas of Manyam Bhavi, Manyam Chelka, Jamalguda, Sikhwada in Nalgonda.

The officials also took up spraying of sodium hypochlorite in areas from where coronavirus positive cases were reported.

