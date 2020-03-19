COVID-19: Drunk and drive checks scaled down in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure, the city traffic police have scaled down the drunk and drive checking in the city. As against the regular 10 to 12 teams that conduct checking late in nights at various places in the city, only three to four teams are conducting the checks.

The number of tipplers driving vehicles in inebriated condition has also came down following the government decision to temporarily shut down the bars and clubs and permit rooms at liquor outlets in the city.

A senior officer of traffic police, said the drunk and drive checking was scaled down following safety concerns expressed by the public over use of breathe analysers.

“Taking into account the apprehensions of the public, we have curtailed the drunk and drive drives in the city. Moreover cases have came down following closure of permit rooms of liquor outlets and bars,” he said.

Another official on condition of anonymity conceded of a certain reluctance on part of some cops in conducting the checks fearing exposure to the risk of coronavirus. “Usually, the traffic cops are more exposed to risk of coronavirus as drivers have to blow into the breathe analyser during the check,” he said.

Vehicle checking halted

Also the traffic police have temporarily halted the vehicle checking exercise usually held to detain vehicles for pending traffic violations. Only a few teams fully wearing protective face mask could be seen waving down vehicles for number plate violations, triple riding or other visible traffic violations.

“Non-contact enforcement is continuing without any change. The traffic cops are recording the violations using the cameras and the e-Challans are being sent to the owner of the vehicle,” an official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter