Covid-19: Erstwhile Nizamabad sees 89 cases, two deaths on Saturday

Published: 12:49 am

Nizamabad: In all,a total of 89 corona positive cases were registered and two deaths occurred in erstwhile Nizamabad district on Saturday. Among them. 49 cases registered in Nizamabad and 40 cases recorded in Kamareddy and one death occurred in each district.

On Friday, 170 samples were sent for testing in Nizamabad district and among them, 49 reports arrived as positive and remaining reports came back as negative. In Kamareddy district on Saturday, 40 reports came back as positive.

Till now, 18 deaths are recorded in Nizamabad and 5 deaths in Kamareddy district, in total 23 deaths have occurred in erstwhile Nizamabad due to Covid-19.

