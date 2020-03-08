COVID-19: Etela inspects special isolation wards at Chest Hospital

By | Published: 5:41 pm 6:12 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Etela Rajender on Sunday inspected the special isolation wards created to receive suspected COVID-19 patients at Chest Hospital, Erragadda.

With five new cases getting reported in Kerala on Sunday, he urged the health officials not to let their guard down, continue with surveillance and add infrastructure for patients.

At Chest Hospital, four wards, eight ventilators and 56 isolation beds have been set aside for suspected coronavirus patients. The Minister today inspected the infrastructure and urged the officials to ensure proper services are extended to the suspected coronavirus patients.

He said that efforts were on to add more isolation rooms and beds for suspected coronavirus cases in the districts. “We are doing our best to add more beds and isolation rooms in all the urban centres and districts. There should be no shortage of beds or isolation rooms for coronavirus suspected patients,” he said.

The visit to Chest Hospital is part of the inspection drive being taken-up by Rajender at all the government hospitals which are providing treatment to COVID-19 suspects. As part of this initiative, the Minister on Saturday visited Gandhi Hospital to personally interact with the first COVIDN-19 positive patient and also review the availability of infrastructure.

Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, Managing Director, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMS&IDC), Chandrashekhar Reddy, senior health officials and hospital staff accompanied the Minister during his inspection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.