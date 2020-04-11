Covid-19: Extra stimulus needed

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: India has moved quickly in containing the spread of Covid-19 by announcing the implementation of nationwide 21-day lockdown. However, to ensure economic stability this fiscal, the government will have to work on an additional stimulus package in the range of Rs 6-10 lakh crore, points out McKinsey in its latest study.

Covid-19 has triggered an economic crisis. To understand the probable economic outcomes and possible interventions, McKinsey spoke with over 600 leaders, including senior economists, financial-market experts, and policy makers in 100 companies across sectors. Based on the inputs the company received, it modeled estimates for three economic scenarios in India determining the impact and the needed stimulus.

Three scenarios

In the first scenario, the lockdown would be relaxed after April 15 when the 21- day deadline expires. The Indian economy may contract by about 10 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, with GDP growth of 1 to 2 per cent in the fiscal. McKinsey’s economic modeling suggests that even in this scenario of relatively quick rebound, the livelihoods of eight million workers, including many who are in the informal workforce, could be severely affected. And with corporate and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) failure, non-performing assets (bad loans) could rise by 3-4 per cent. Indian government would need to spend Rs 6 lakh crore or 3 per cent of GDP in order to protect and revive households, companies and lenders.

In the second scenario, the lockdown would continue in its current form until mid- May 2020. The economy could contract by 20 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, with –2 to –3 per cent growth in the fiscal. This could put 32 million livelihoods at risk and swell bad loans by 7 per cent. The cost of stabilising and protecting households, companies, and lenders could exceed Rs 10 lakh crore or more than 5 per cent of GDP.

In the third scenario, there could be deeper economic contraction of around 8 to 10 per cent for fiscal year 2021. This could happen if the virus recurs a few times over the rest of the year, needing more lockdowns, causing even greater reluctance among migrants to resume work, and ensuring a much slower rate of recovery.

Sector-wise impact

Assuming the second scenario plays out, McKinsey finds out, the potential economic loss would vary by sector, with current-quarter output drops in sectors such as aviation and lower in sectors such as IT-enabled services and pharmaceuticals. Consumption could drop by over 30 per cent in discretionary categories, such as clothing and furnishings, and by up to 10 per cent in areas such as food and utilities.

There could be solvency risk within the Indian financial system, as almost 25 per cent of MSME and SME loans could slip into default, compared with 6 per cent in the corporate sector and 3 per cent in the retail segment.

Income support

Several measures have already been announced by the Indian government to provide liquidity, limit the immediate bad loan impact, and ease personal distress for needy households. Additional measures could be considered to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore, or more than 5 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2021. A package of this magnitude may be essential.

The study indicates consideration could be given to an income-support programme in which the government both pays for a share of the payroll for the six crore informal contractual and permanent workers linked to companies and provides direct income support for the 13.5 crore informal workers.

Concessions for home buyers can also be explored. For bankruptcy protection and liquidity support, MSMEs could receive liquidity lines from their banks, refinanced by the Reserve Bank of India and a loan programme for first-time borrowers could be administered through SIDBI.

For large corporations, banks could be allowed to restructure the debt on their balance sheets, and procedural requirements for raising capital could be eased.

