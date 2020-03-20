COVID-19: Fear grips Karimnagar residents

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:31 pm

Karimnagar: Several parts of Karimnagar town wore a deserted look on Thursday, after eight of the group of 10 Indonesian preachers tested positive for coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. The townfolk, particulary those living in the vicinity of District Collectorate, were completely caught off guard by the development and went into a panic mode after the district administrations issued a advisory urging people not to come out of their houses.

The group of Indonesians had stayed in a mosque in the District Collectorate area and had interacted with several people in various localities in the course of their 48 hour stay before they were shifted to Hyderabad with symptoms of coronavirus.

Besides the Collectorate office main road, internal roads in various areas such as Ahmadia mosque area, Bhagathnagar and Mukarampura wore a deserted look with the residents confining themselves to their homes. Commercial establishments including shopping malls, super markets, kirana stores, vegetable shops, hotels and others business establishments also remained closed. Banks and government offices operating from these areas were also closed. The town also witnessed some panic buying of essentials as word of the corona positive cases and the district administration’s firm measure spread among the people.

Meanwhile, the district administration will be carrying out medical tests on people staying in a three kilometre radius of the district collectorate office, for which 100 medical teams from Hyderabad have arrived in the town.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Laxminarayana, who runs a small kirana store in Bhagathnagar area, said people were worried after coming to know that some foreigners who had stayed in a mosque near their area had tested positive for coronavirus.

A majority of the people were not willing to step out of their homes for fear of contracting the virus. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s advise to the people not to move out has had a positive impact.

Ramesh, a retired government servant, said it was not only people staying near the district collectorate, but the entire population had gone into a tizzy on seeing police carrying out their inspections in the Ahmadia mosque area on Wednesday evening when they shifted six persons who had moved with the Indonesians to an isolation ward.

Meanwhile, officials launched a door-to-door survey in residential areas near the district collectorate since the Indonesian group had stayed in Ahmadia mosque. Kamalakar himself participated in the survey and distributed survey kits to nursing staff near Ahmadia mosque. The Minister also visited a few houses and advised the residents to maintain hygiene and seek medical help if they develop symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

Besides the campaign material, paracetamol and citizen tablets were also given to the survey teams.

