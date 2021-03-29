Covid-19 fears forgotten as people celebrate Holi in Hyderabad

Though many had cancelled party plans and events at different venues after the State government imposed restrictions on festivals to contain the spread of Covid-19, people in several areas chose to ignore the warnings.

Hyderabad: Despite a spike in Covid-19 cases prompting the State government to issue orders aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, people came out in large numbers across the city to celebrate Holi in a grand manner on Monday.

Though many had cancelled party plans and events at different venues after the State government imposed restrictions on festivals to contain the spread of Covid-19, people in several areas chose to ignore the warnings. Ignoring Covid-19 safety measures like wearing of face mask and maintaining physical distance, youngsters and neighbours gathered in large numbers for celebrations.

In some streets, locals played music to add to the mood of the festival of colours. Children and grownups alike were seen playing with water and colours on the occasion.

