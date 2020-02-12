COVID-19: Four more admitted to Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: Four more persons with a travel history to China were admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday.

The health officials have collected swab samples from them and sent for confirmation of 2019-nCoV. Already, out of the four persons, the swab sample of one person has tested negative for 2019-nCoV while the test results of the remaining three persons are expected on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the swab samples of seven persons that were collected on Tuesday for testing have come negative for 2019-nCoV. So far, the health officials have collected 85 swab samples out of which 82 samples have tested negative while the test results of the remaining three are awaited.

