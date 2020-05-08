Covid-19: French Open to refund all tickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:05 pm

Hyderabad: The tennis world has come to a standstill because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the tournaments across the globe stand cancelled till July 13. For the first time since World War II, the Wimbledon has been cancelled while French Open has been postponed.

The organisers of the French Open, which was postponed until September, said that the ticket holders will be refunded. “The current health situation linked to Covid-19 and the extent of this pandemic are causing uncertainty for all events bringing together the public, all over the world,” the federation said in a message sent to all people who had bought tickets.

“We have chosen to postpone Roland-Garros until the end of September and, assuming our responsibility, we are currently working in collaboration with the French authorities to jointly define the appropriate measures that will guarantee the health and safety of all people present.

“Pending having drawn up all the outlines, the French Tennis Federation has decided to cancel and refund all tickets already purchased.” Roland Garros was initially scheduled for May 24-June 7, but has been pushed to September 27-October 11.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .