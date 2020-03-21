Covid-19: Gandhi Hospital staff leaving nothing to chance

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Ensuring all the coronavirus positive cases recover fast and get discharged in a positive frame of mind has become the sole purpose of the health care workers at Gandhi Hospital, who overnight have found themselves in the middle of a pandemic that is threatening to become severe in the coming days.

Close to 150 care providers including senior doctors, nurses, paramedics, administration staff, house surgeons, PG students and designated patient care providers at the hospital have been literally burning the midnight oil, while handling coronavirus positive patients and suspects. “We are desperate not to lose any Covid-19 positive patient. We have planned systematically and put in place required processes to take care of them. The entire hospital staff is contributing fully at this moment of crisis,” says Superintendent Dr P Sravan Kumar.

Plan of action

The hospital administration has devised a plan of action, which involves having clearly defined roles for health care workers drawn from all medical departments. Each team is involved in different tasks including receiving suspected patients, preparing medical reports, conducting diagnostics, medical examination, helpdesk triage and personal interaction with patients.

There are 103 exclusive patient care providers at Gandhi Hospital who take care of the bedside needs of Covid-19 patients. They are specially trained to work with positive cases and are also in-charge of frequently cleaning the surfaces, change bedsheets, remove used medical consumables and replenish supplies of disinfectants and sanitisers on the 7th floor where coronavirus unit is located.

There are 20 senior nurses for health care needs of patients. The hospital has roped in its entire psychiatry wing to extend mental health support to patients and keep them away from negative thoughts and motivate them.

The core team comprises 20 senior doctors including Professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors drawn from General Medicine and Pulmonology who round-the-clock follow the recovery of Covid-19 positive patients.

To liaise with these verticals, hospital has appointed a senior doctor as Corona Nodal Officer, an exclusive Resident Medical Officer (RMO) only for corona patients and another doctor to liaise with relatives, suspected cases and positive patients.

Doctors urge community to be serious

The doctors are quite serious about the ailment. “To be honest, I am not at all worried about Covid-19 patients inside our hospital. All of them are responding well and they are getting proper medical attention at the right time. I am worried about the larger community out in the open, which is yet to take coronavirus seriously. There are so many people out there on the roads. They must stay inside,” says Head, General Medicine, Dr M Raja Rao. “We are doing our best and hopefully all of them will be able to recover properly. There is a huge risk of community transmission and people at large must realise this,” Dr Rao adds

