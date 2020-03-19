COVID-19: Germany returnee asked to home-quarantine in Kothagudem

By | Published: 1:40 am

Kothagudem: The health and revenue officials have directed, a man who had returned from Germany, to be under home quarantine for 14 days at Julurpad in the district.

The man returned from Germany on March 14 and was put in isolation in Hyderabad for two days. He came to his residence at Julurpad two days ago and did shopping in Khammam for his marriage engagement ceremony scheduled on Thursday in Khamamm.

The local health officials, who came to know about this, summoned him to the local Primary Health Centre on Wednesday where Dr Pushpalatha checked him for symptoms of coronavirus. Though he did not show any symptoms of the virus, as a precautionary measure, the local Tahsildar K Vijay Kumar and the health officials advised the man to stay in isolation for 14 days.

UP labourers create panic

In another incident, locals have raised alarm at the presence of a group of labourers arrived at Naidupet in Khammam from Uttar Pradesh. The locals called the control room and informed about the strangers.

The revenue, police and health officials reached the place and checked the labourers. After they were found to be normal they were given certain precautions and asked to maintain proper sanitation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.