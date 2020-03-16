COVID-19: GHMC Commissioner instructs restaurants to provide sanitisers

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed the owners of restaurants, hotels and eateries in the city to provide hand sanitisers to their customers. In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the managements have been directed to ensure sanitation and hygiene on their respective premises apart from making hand sanitisers available to visitors.

Further, the Commissioner appealed to the citizens to follow all the safety measures as prescribed by the government against coronavirus.

