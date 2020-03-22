Covid-19: GHMC intensifies Home Quarantine stamping

By | Published: 1:24 pm

Hyderabad: With people confining themselves to their homes, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is intensifying ‘Home Quarantine’ stamping on persons who arrived from abroad.

After obtaining details of people arriving from different countries, GHMC special teams are visiting their homes and applying Home Quarantine marks on their hands.

A few such people were identified in different areas in Serilingampally zone. The special teams visited Rahmath Nagar, Yousufguda and applied stamps on a person and four members of a family at Bollineni Homes.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said the stamped persons have to confine themselves to home quarantine for 14 days. In case, if any person violates these orders, they will be shifted to isolation wards, he said.

In addition to this, extensive spraying of disinfectants is being taken up across the city by GHMC Entomology and Disaster Response Force personnel.

Similarly sanitation measures and clearing of trash is being taken up in different areas of the city.

