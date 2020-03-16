COVID-19: GHMC intensifies sanitation measures

By | Published: 12:28 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of coronavirus scare, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified measures to ensure sanitation in the city besides providing sanitisers at biometric attendance locations in all circle, zonal and head offices.

Following the State government orders, all the playgrounds, gyms, swimming pools and other facilities were closed till March 31. Instructions were issued to the officials to register biometric attendance of sanitary workers and other ground staff between 5 am and 6 am.

The sanitary workers were directed to clear the trash before 7 am to ensure sanitation and warned that stern action will be initiated against staff members, who skip their duties for 30 days continuously. Biometric system is developed in such a way that those who do not attend duties continuously for 30 days will be removed from service automatically, said an official from GHMC.

Officials were directed to ensure all the sanitation workers wear radium jackets, gloves and masks on duty. For the safety of sanitary workers and employees, sanitisers are being made available at all biometric attendance places in all GHMC Offices. Apart from gyms, indoor stadiums owned by the municipal corporation, private clubs and swimming pools were also shut.

Similarly, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) closed Lumbini Park, NTR Gardens, NTR Memorial and Sanjeevaiah Park till March 21. This apart, permissions to all public events and meetings at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road have also been cancelled, said a senior official from HMDA.

