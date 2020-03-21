COVID-19: GHMC launches Home Quarantine stamping exercise from Saturday

By | Published: 7:24 pm 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: Intensifying measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to track the movement of people arriving from abroad, special teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have begun stamping the ‘Home Quarantine’ marker on the hands of such persons from Saturday.

To this effect, 150 teams have already been constituted to initiate measures at circle and division levels. The GHMC has already obtained details of nearly 13,000 persons, who arrived from abroad recently and are visiting their houses. Instructions are being issued to such persons to keep themselves quarantined in their homes for 14 days and their movement is being closely monitored, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said.

Feedback is being taken from neighbours over the movement of home quarantine-stamped persons in their apartments or vicinities. In case, if the quarantine stamped persons are found to be violating the quarantine instructions, they will be shifted to isolation wards at hospitals and other places by persons wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), he said.

Lokesh Kumar appealed to people to alert local medical officials or GHMC circle officials or call the helpline number 104, if they notice quarantine stamped persons roaming in their colonies or neighbourhood. The State Government has issued guidelines on home quarantine, he said.

Further, GHMC will be continuing extensive sanitation activities in suspected areas to ensure the situation is under control. In the wake of the Janata Curfew on Sunday, the GHMC Commissioner appealed to people to follow the instructions and stay home. He also said sanitation staff would continue their activities, especially spraying disinfectants and clearing garbage in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.