COVID-19: GHMC sets up 12 containment clusters

Hyderabad: To combat Covid-19 spread, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up 12 containment clusters in the city.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said the containment clusters were set up as per the instructions of the government as 89 Covid-19 positive cases were received from these places.

The earmarked clusters are Ramgopalpet, Sheikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar. The GHMC officials and staff were working in coordination with the personnel from police, revenue and health department in these places.

The Commissioner said that special attention was being given to sanitation and spraying of disinfectant in these clusters and a team comprising officials from the civic body and health department were going to each and every household to identify those who were symptomatic and getting them tested.

In the identified clusters, public movements was being monitored and barricading was done to keep check on public movement.

