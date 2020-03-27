Covid-19: Global death toll crosses 25,000; US tops number of cases

By | Published: 9:09 pm

New Delhi: The global death toll from coronavirus crossed 25,000 as on Friday evening, as per the data from the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Centre, with Italy reporting the maximum fatalities at 8, 215, followed by Spain at 4, 858 and China’s Hubei at 3,174.

At around 8 p.m. IST, the total number of cases around the world were 553,244, with the US leading the tally at 86,012, followed by China at 81,897 and Italy at 80,859.

Other nations where the death toll was high were Iran with 2,378 deaths, France with 1,696 casualties and the UK with 578 fatalities.

Meanwhile, a total of 127,567 patients have recovered, with close to half from China’s Hubei (61,732), followed by 11,133 in Iran and 10,361 in Italy.