Covid-19: Gulf countries extend lockdown further

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Jeddah: A Bahraini woman has died from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday, marking the first death from the disease among Gulf Co-operation Council states. The 65 -year old woman had returned from Iran last month and had been placed in isolation and received extensive 24-hour treatment, said Bahrain health ministry.

The announcement comes as the countries in the region passed more measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. As infected cases surged in the region, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have taken drastic measures to combat the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia on Monday temporarily suspended government work and ordered public-sector workers to stay home for 16 days. Only those working in health, security and the military are exempted from the decision to stop people attending the workplace, according state news agency.

Saudi Arabia also ordered to close malls and restaurants as well as shops, coffee shops, parks and gardens, beside restricting sitting inside any eateries. Only pharmacies food supply activities such as supermarkets would remain open, if they sterilize shopping carts after each use by their clients.

Oman has announced the halting Friday prayers at mosques, besides prohibited the entry of Non-Omani citizens into the country through all land and sea border posts. However, only Gulf citizens can enter the country by Air, according to official statement. Oman also banned all kind of social gathering and weddings.

In UAE, public gathering has been curtailed. Burj Khalifa’s outdoor observatory and lounge at the roof, Dubai Aquarium, Underwater Zoo and Global Village are among the icon tourist spots of Dubai in the list of close down. The UAE civil aviation authority has denied rumours regarding suspension of all flights to the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) refuted rumors circulating on social media about the suspension of all incoming and outgoing flights.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .