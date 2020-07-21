Covid-19 hampered our Olympics preparations: RV Rahul

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: The long break from weightlifting due to coronavirus outbreak has hampered the preparations for the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics, feels Indian weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul.

The 23-year-old, who rose to fame with a gold medal in the Asian Youth Games in 2013 and then a silver in Youth Olympics in 2014, made his transition to the senior category with perfection clinching gold in the Commonwealth Games in 2018 in Gold Coast. However, he is not letting his guard down during the break. The youngster is training at home to stay in shape so that he can get back to full form soon after the game’s return.

Speaking on the forced break, the Stuartpuram lad says the break disrupted their preparations. “We have been practising for the Olympics since last three to four years. We worked very hard and by the time we peaked for the Games, the pandemic postponed them. It is very difficult to maintain that top form for one whole year,” he says.

Rahul is confident of making it to the Olympics but feels that he needs to improve his performance to win a medal. “Yes, the qualifying is not a problem. But I need to work harder to win a medal at the Games since I compete in the 96kg category as the 89kg category is not featured in the Olympics. A few top athletes were banned because of doping and that opens up a way for us to win a medal. The gold I won in the Commonwealth Games was also below my personal best. But that gold boosted my confidence,” he adds.

Rahul, who suffered a knee injury a year ago, is also using the break to become stronger. “Earlier, I was in Bengaluru undergoing a rehabilitation programme for my knee injury. Now, the muscle tear has healed. Despite the injury, I was never away from the competitions. I participated in a few tournaments to stay in shape. I also won a silver in the Commonwealth Championships in Samoa last year,” he says.

Rahul feels there will not be any competition worldwide this year. “We were supposed to compete in Olympic qualifying tournaments this year. But they are now postponed to next year. The only good thing is that the Olympics are also deferred by a year and we can focus on qualifying tournaments now.”

Rahul, who works as a senior ticket collector with South Central Railways at the Secunderabad Railway Station, pointed out that he can get back to his best in three months once the game resumes. “We have been training on our fitness but we could not do weightlifting since the facilities are shut.”

The Sports Ministry is mulling to restart the national camps for a few athletes soon and he hopes to get back and join the camp. “We also got communication regarding the camps resumption recently.”

But, how did he spend his time in the lockdown period? “I got to spend time with my family and my father was very happy since I hardly stay at home. I used to go out for runs with my father and discuss the game with my brother Varun (an international-level lifter),” he reveals.

