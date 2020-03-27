COVID-19: Harish Rao helps farmers sell their produce in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:23 am

Siddipet: The Siddipet district administration started its efforts to put the prices of all the essential commodities under control besides helping the horticulture farmers to get the remunerative price by facilitating them to sell their vegetables.

Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, who visited the vegetable market in Government Degree College grounds in Siddipet, has conducted a review meeting as the farmers told him that they were not getting a price for their produce. The farmers also complained that they could not sell their vegetables because of the restrictions imposed in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

Rao, who conducted a review meeting with officials later at Collectorate, has got issued passes to some particular vehicles to streamline the activity of transporting the vegetables.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that the farmers in Siddipet district have cultivated various vegetables in 7,000 acres. Assuring to facilitate the transportation of all the vegetables to markets in Sididpet, Hyderabad and other parts of the Telangana , Rao said that they will also reopen the Vantimamidi Vegetable market from where the vegetables will be send to various parts of the Telangana. However, Rao said that only one farmer be allowed to travel with the vehicle in view of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also issued a circular formulating the guidelines on things that need to be transported from various parts of the Telangana to Siddipet district and the things that need to be transported out of the district. Collector, Siddipet, P Venkatrami Reddy, Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis, MLC Farooq Hussian, and others were present.

