COVID-19: HCQ efficacy lacks clinical evidence

By | Published: 12:14 am 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Since the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV2), Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has become a buzzword and a topic of much interest in both virtual (internet) and real world. In fact, the hype over HCQ with respect to coronavirus has gone to such an extent that now the man on the street has started to believe that the drug can treat Covid-19 positive patients.

So what does HCQ do exactly?

On March 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a recommendation that said Hydroxychloroquine can be used as a prophylactic (preventive) agent for SARS-CoV2. However, within days of that recommendation, senior researchers from ICMR gave a series of clarifications on HCQ and Covid-19. The first and most important ICMR clarification is that Hydroxychloroquine is not meant to treat Covid-19 patients due to lack of supporting scientific and clinical data.

The ICMR researchers also made it clear that their recommendation was not for general public but only for healthcare workers who are involved in the care of suspected and positive Covid-19 cases and household contacts of laboratory confirmed Covid-19 positive cases.

Another significant instruction released by ICMR was that Hydroxychloroquine must be administered only by a doctor and should not be self-medicated. Since the usage of HCQ is very experimental, it should not be given to children below 15 years and the elderly above 60 years.

More data needed

Senior health officials have made clear the need to have more data to understand whether HCQ along with some other drugs is efficient in treating Covid-19 cases. There are Chinese and French studies that have indicated that a combination of HCQ and Azithromycin could be helpful if administered to Covid-19 positive patients.

However, public health experts, including ICMR and Centre for Disease Control (CDC) United States have maintained that data from such studies are not that strong. Doctors in Hyderabad have pointed out that when critical cases arrive, quite often on compassionate grounds, HCQ is administered.

What does WHO say on HCQ?

In the midst of much hype over the application of Hydroxychloroquine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has, however, continued to maintain that at present there was no drug with proven efficacy for treatment of Covid-19. However, WHO is supporting studies to find relevance of HCQ and other drugs including Remdesivir, Lopinavir and Ritonavir in an attempt to find an antiviral drug that can potentially treat Covid-19 disease.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .