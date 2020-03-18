COVID-19: Hotel, hospitality segments bear the brunt

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The event management industry and hospitality segment in the city are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus spread.

There is a perceptible trend of large-scale cancellation of room bookings in several star hotels. No different is the case with banquet bookings and corporate events too are on the edge. Restaurants are seeing thin numbers.

According to Ashok Reddy Kancharla, president of Hyderabad City Hotels, several hotels are seeing cancellations of rooms. “Bookings or no bookings, the maintenance has to happen. Staff salaries, loans, rents, meeting statutory requirements like PF and ESI are now becoming a burden” he said adding that the government should give some support to the sector at the national level and aid them to tackle the situations.

Industry sources say the occupancy in different hotels used be around 80 per cent and it has now dropped to about 30 per cent this March. The entire number of rooms available in the State capital is estimated to be around 30,000 rooms.

Banquet halls booking is the next big causality. “Several events are lined up for April. But many are calling to inquire about the cancellation possibilities. We are asking the clients to postpone the events for some time instead of cancelling them. Refunding the advance is difficult as the business is cash dependent,” said M Adarsh Rao, Executive Director, Taj Mahal Hotels, which has three hotels and an equal number of restaurants and presence in the IT hub as well.

The hotels and banquet spaces have seen a lean patch last year from July to September as there were not many ‘muhurthams’, said a member adding that this year, coronavirus has had a drastic impact.

Many events that are scheduled to be held which were indeed providing a boost to the hospitality sector are also getting cancelled.

For instance, Act Fibernet was to hold a conference on March 16 cancelled the event. The prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB) has cancelled its annual graduation ceremony that was slated to be held in April first week. It had advised all the students to vacate the campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali by Wednesday. There is also collateral effect on logistics, catering, supplies and others. People in the know said at least 500 to 600 cabs would have been pressed into action every year on the convocation day for guests. In another instance, Nushift Technologies, whose launch event was scheduled for March 19 in a city-based luxury hotel, also stands cancelled.

