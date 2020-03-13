COVID-19: Hyderabad Mayor asks officials to stay alert

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to stay alert about the coronavirus scare and take precautionary measures accordingly.

At a review meeting with the GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and attended by additional commissioners, zonal commissioners and heads of departments, he instructed them to be alert and vigilant on coronavirus. He asked the officials to ensure that all the sanitation workers wear radium jackets, gloves and masks while in the field and make sanitary supervisors and field assistants responsible for this.

The bio-metric attendance for sanitation workers would be taken between 5 am and 6 am and sweeping should be completed at an early, he said and instructed that the garbage should be lifted immediately.

Hand sanitisers would be made available at all biometric attendance place in all GHMC offices, the Mayor said.

