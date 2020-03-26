COVID-19: Hyderabad oncologist suggests 5-point formula to PM

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The president of The Association of Surgeons of India (TASI) and senior oncologist, Dr P Raghuram has advised a five-point formula to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for fight against the novel coronavirus in India.

In a video conference, which was held hours before the televised national message of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Dr Raghuram said that training healthcare workers, protecting them, being able to recruit them and frequent televised addresses from Prime Minister to the nation will go a long way in fighting coronavirus in the country.

Following the video conference, the Prime Minister in his address to the nation raised some of the issues suggested by Dr Raghuram including training healthcare professionals and protecting them.

In the video conference, Dr. Raghuram spoke about training health care professional on use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and in dealing with Covid-19 positive patients.

