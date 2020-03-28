COVID-19: Hyderabad startup, T-Works designs protective device for medical staff

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Taking inspiration from a Taiwanese doctor Lai Hsien-Yung, Hyderabad-based edutech company ButterFly EduFields along with T-Works and NIMS has developed a protective device in the form of aerosol boxes to aid medical front-liners treating Covid-19 patients. These aerosol boxes cover the virus-infected patient and have three holes through which the doctors can perform intubation. This box helps the doctors and/or medical front-liners to save themselves from getting infected and also perform their duties in a safe environment.

Designed and prototyped in under four days, the major part of the boxes are manufactured by ButterFly EduFields whereas T-Works and other partners have helped the company in sourcing the raw material and also in providing the equipment to make the box.

“When we saw that a lot of medical staff where getting infected due to their close contact with the patients, we started researching. That is when we came across this doctor in Taiwan who had made similar kind of boxes and taking inspiration from that we have designed, developed and manufactured these boxes. We got in touch with T-Works as we were finding it difficult to cut laser cutting equipment and many other local partners also helped us in sourcing the raw material,” said K Sharat Chandra, CEO and founder-director, ButterFly EduFields.

The company along with T-Works tested the prototype of the box at NIMS in Hyderabad and they have been suggested some modifications. The sanitisation of the box along with some size specifications have been suggested by the doctors who tested the device. “We are confident that we will be able to make the modifications and provide the final design in a couple of days,” said Chandra.

This device, according to Chandra, is only for very serious Coronavirus cases and will be helpful to medical front-liners in not contracting the virus while treating patients.

