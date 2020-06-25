Covid-19: Hyderabad’s Begum Bazaar to remain closed for one week

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Hyderabad: With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in the city, merchants in the busy Begum Bazaar have decided to close all kirana shops in the locality for a week from June 28 to July 5.

The decision was taken by the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association on Thursday to contain the spread of virus in the area, which has been witnessing heavy crowds.

Begum Bazar is one of the biggest commercial markets in the city with people from different parts of the city and beyond too reaching the area to purchase several goods. The retail and wholesale market for household commodities is packed with customers throughout the year.

Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association president Laxminarayan Rathi said over 500 kirana shops would remain shut for a week and that all merchants had agreed with the decision.

“Safety is of utmost priority and accordingly, precautionary measures need to be taken whenever required,” he said.

“The virus is everywhere and we do not know who is carrying it. It has become risky to do business. We have instructed all merchants with Covid-19 symptoms to quarantine themselves and resume business only when they recover,” he said.

The traders of Begum Bazaar had already cut down their business hours recently, with shops now opening at 9 am and being closed at 3pm.

