COVID-19: Ikea Hyderabad to be closed for shopping from Friday

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: IKEA Hyderabad will be closed to the public for shopping from Friday due to coronavirus. Customers will be able to buy online.

In a note, Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO, IKEA India said: “These are extraordinary times and, as you know, the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve day-to-day. Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of our customers and co-workers.”

“We have been listening to the advice of the Indian government, guidance from our global group and customer and co-worker feedback. We are evaluating and making decisions based on the local situation,” Betzel said.

Co-workers who will continue to support online fulfillment will have strong measures and hygiene practices to ensure the work environment is clean and sanitised, and working at a safe social distance, he said adding that all co-workers in its service offices are currently working from home. It will ask its Navi Mumbai IKEA store co-workers who are dependent on public transport to work from home.

Globally, to date, IKEA has announced store temporary closures in heavily impacted countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland, and the United States. IKEA stores in China are being gradually reopened, and online buying continues strongly, the note said.

