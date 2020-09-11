Covid-19 in Telangana: 2,426 new cases, 13 deaths on Thursday

As many as 2,324 persons recovered by Thursday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,19,467 with a recovery rate of 78.2 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 77.63 percent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,426 new Covid-19 infections and 13 fatalities on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 940 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,52,602. As on Thursday, the total active Covid-19 cases in the State are 32,195.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the health authorities conducted 62,890 Covid tests in the State while reports of another 2,242 samples are awaited. Overall, so far authorities have conducted 20,16,461 tests in the State.

A total of 25,240 patients are under home isolation across the State while 6,955 cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 25 from Adilabad, 67 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 338 from areas under GHMC, 62 from Jagtiyal, 33 from Jangaon, 22 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 32 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 54 from Kamareddy, 129 from Karimnagar, 98 from Khammam, 15 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 46 from Mahabubnagar, 76 from Mahabubabad, 57 from Mancherial, 42 from Medak, 172 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 16 from Mulugu, 50 from Nagarkurnool, 164 from Nalgonda, 14 from Narayanpet, 32 from Nirmal, 89 from Nizamabad, 56 from Peddapally, 41 from Rajanna Sircilla, 216 from Rangareddy, 97 from Sangareddy, 87 each from Siddipet, 78 from Suryapet, 11 from Vikarabad, 38 from Wanaparthy, 18 from Warangal Rural, 108 from Warangal Urban and 43 from Yadadri Bhongir.