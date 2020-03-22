Covid-19: International flights not coming to Hyderabad, says Sajjanar

By | Published: 1:29 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said no international flight was landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport following the directions of the government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Only domestic flights services are continuing. People who are having some emergency are coming in the local flights,” he said.

Sajjanar asked all the persons who were asked to undertake home quarantine to strictly adhere to it. Around 1350 persons who have come from abroad are under home quarantine.

“I request those under home quarantine not to come out of their houses till 14 days. After the

period they should consult a doctor. If you move around, it is risk to your family and persons whom you contact,” the Commissioner said.

He said the activity in the IT corridor has nearly stopped and employees were given option of ‘work from home’.

“Few companies are continuing their emergency or backend operations necessary for important sectors with limited staff. Otherwise the activity is stopped in the IT corridor,” he told reporters.

Sajjanar appealed to the public to avoid social gatherings and cooperate with the police in the fight against Covid-19.

On the Janata Curfew underway in the city, he said: “This is not a curfew. It is Care for You. People are voluntarily cooperating with the police and not venturing out. All the people are obeying and we request you not to come out of the house till Monday 6 a.m,” he said.

Sajjanar asked the public not to venture out of the houses unless necessary in the next 15 days to ensure the Covid-19 cases do not increase.

“The State government is making all the efforts to contain the spread of Covid- 19,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .