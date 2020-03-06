COVID-19: Isolation ward set up in Khammam

By | Published: 12:17 am

Khammam: A six-bed special isolation ward for suspected cases of COVID-19 was set up at the District General Hospital here, said District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Malathi. A leprosy ward on the backside of the hospital was spruced up and converted into the isolation ward.

She appealed to the public not to trust rumours that a few persons were affected by coronavirus in Khammam district. The DMHO and others have released pamphlets to raise awareness among the public. Meanwhile, the fake news of an RTC employee infected with the virus was being spread on social media groups.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .