COVID-19: JNU suspends classes till March 31

By | Published: 1:58 pm

New Delhi: In the wake of novel coronavirus scare in India, the Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Friday, announced suspension of all academic activities, including class presentations and exams, lectures, seminars, conferences and workshops, till March 31.

The notice, issued by the JNU Registrar’s office said: “In view of the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is hereby notified that all lectures, class presentations and examinations at the JNU are suspended until March 31, 2020 with immediate effect.”

The notice also said that conducting any event such as seminars, conferences and workshops on campus during this period that required gathering of people should be postponed.

However, the notice said that “basic mess facilities will be available to the hostel residents during this period,” adding “routine office work will remain unaffected during the period.”

The JNU administration has also issued COVID-19 guidelines and has advised the residents on the campus to follow them.

It also suggested that all faculty members, officers and staff should continue to attend their duties and responsibilities.

Over 70 confirmed cases have been reported so far in India, including one death in Karnataka.