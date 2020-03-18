COVID-19: Karimnagar citizens asked to stay indoors

By | Published: 11:39 pm 11:45 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday appealed to the people not to come out of their houses in the wake of an Indonesian who visited the town testing positive for coronavirus.

“Please confine yourselves to your houses unless you have some important work,” was the Minister’s message to the people of the town after he held a review meeting on the situation.

Also read COVID-19: Areas around Karimnagar Collectorate locked down

Kamalakar has asked the officials to carry out tests for coronavirus on all the people staying within a three km radius from the District Collectorate area since the infected Indonesian, part of a 10-member group, had stayed in a mosque in the area.

The Minister appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration in its efforts to contain the virus.

Kamalakar held a review meeting ith Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and other district officials to take stock of the situation following the development.

Later, speaking to reporters, Kamalakar said 10 Indonesian preachers came to the town on March 14, and one of them one tested positive for Covid-19. The remaining nine are also in Hyderabad for medical examinations.

He urged the people not to gather in groups or visit places of worship. People who return from foreign countries should confine themselves to their houses for 14 days, he added.

