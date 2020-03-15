COVID-19: Karimnagar Collector asks officials to take all precautionary measures

By | Published: 7:33 pm 7:39 pm

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Sunday asked the people not to worry about coronavirus and instructed officials to take all precautionary measures to check spread of Covid-19.

The Collector along with Additional Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal, Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy conducted meeting on coronavirus with the officials of various departments at Collectorate conference hall here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka emphasized the need to take precautionary measures to control the spread of virus. For the purpose, State government has initiated two pronged strategy.

Both government and private educational institutions would be closed up to March 31. Cinema theaters, bars, and membership clubs would also be closed. Public meetings, rallies, marriage and cultural processions would not be allowed, he made it clear.

Deer park, Ujwala park, swimming pool and museum would also be closed. Informing that RTC buses would be operated as usual for the convenience of passengers, he instructed officials to sanitize buses frequently.

Marriages would not be allowed to perform in function halls after March 31 and owners should keep halls clean, he said and advised the people to stay away from mass gatherings.

Right from primary school to post graduation colleges including pharmacy, nursing, engineering, medical and other colleges would be closed.

Intermediate, SSC exams would be continued according to schedule. Students of social welfare, minority and gurukulam schools appearing for exams could stay in hostels. All the students of remaining classes would be sent to their houses. Advising the people not to believe rumors being spread on social media, Collector instructed the police to take steps to put an end to false propaganda on coronavirus.

People should maintain good personal hygiene and wash hands with soap frequently, he said and asked doctors to provide special treatment to people approaching hospitals with the symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

Kamalasan Reddy warned to take serious action against the people those who were spreading rumors about coronavirus on social media. Asking the people not to believe rumors, he warned to take action if anybody was selling masks and sanitary material at higher price.

